Credit complaints to federal consumer agency have spiked during coronavirus pandemic

Households aren't too happy with the U.S. consumer financial ecosystem these days, a report suggests.

Complaints made to the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau were up 50% from March through June this year compared with the same time period in 2019, according to research from consumer advocacy organization U.S. PIRG. The group analyzed the consumer bureau's public database of complaints — issues range from credit report mistakes to problems related to debt collection, credit cards or mortgages — which come with requirements for company responses and resolutions.

"Consumers are complaining a lot about their treatment during the pandemic," said Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of the Federal Consumer Program U.S. PIRG. "If you read the narratives in the database that are public, they tell of financial pain and frustration."

The report comes as experts worry about people facing a financial cliff at the end of July due to the scheduled end of the extra $600 federal unemployment benefits amid continuing high unemployment. Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated Senate are expected to unveil their version of a stimulus bill this week, and it's uncertain at this point exactly what will be included to prop up the economy and help struggling households.

The complaint category with the biggest jump — 86% — related generally to credit reporting or credit repair services.

Just one category showed a drop in complaints: student loans. The decline may be due to the Education Department's pause in required payments for federal student loans through Sept. 30, Mierzwinski said. (The agency's reprieve doesn't apply to private student loans, however. Those lenders may or may not make hardship accommodations.)