Layoffs and lawsuits: Colleges resort to last-ditch efforts to stay afloat

With declining enrollments, reduced giving and state funding cuts, colleges are resorting to last-ditch efforts to stay afloat.

Now teachers are the latest victims of extreme cost cutting.

The University of Akron, Boston University and the University of Arizona are just a few of the schools to lay off or furlough staff in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, schools such as Duke, Georgetown, Northwestern, Trinity College and Boston University announced salary reductions or temporary cuts to retirement contributions to offset revenue losses from Covid-19.

More from Personal Finance:

Colleges slash degrees in the face of budget shortfalls

Post-pandemic, remote learning could be here to stay

Demand for refunds intensifies among college students

Usually, tenured professors have some employment protections, but that's not always the case.

At Ohio University, even tenure-track faculty received non-renewal notices in the spring.

Further, the majority of all faculty members are now in non-tenured or non-tenure-track positions, a trend that has been growing over time, according to the American Council on Education, which means there is less job security today than ever before.

Still, not all faculty will accept these changes without a fight.