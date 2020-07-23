What to watch today: Stocks to rise on coronavirus stimulus bill progress

BY THE NUMBERS

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) raised its stake in Bank of America (BAC) to 11.3% from 10.9%, according to an SEC filing. The new shares were purchased this week for an average price of $23.99 per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) beat estimates by 5 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 40 cents per share, with the restaurant chain's revenue slightly above analyst forecasts. Same-restaurant sales fell 9.8%, smaller than the 11.9% decline that analysts had predicted. AT&T (T) beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share. Revenue was in line with forecasts. The company said the Covid-19 pandemic impacted results across all its businesses. Homebuilder PulteGroup (PHM) beat estimates by 28 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share. Revenue topped estimates as well, helped by low mortgage rates and a shortage of existing home inventories. AutoNation (AN), the auto dealer giant, earned an adjusted $1.41 per share, well above the consensus estimate of 37 cents, with revenue also above forecasts. Chemical maker Dow Inc. (DOW) said it would implement a restructuring that would see it cut 6% of its global workforce and exit unprofitable segments, saving it $300 million annually. Unilever (UN, UL) saw sales drop less than expected during the second quarter, thanks to a strong performance in the consumer product company's North American market. Sales fell just 0.3%, less than the 4.3% decline that analysts had predicted, although it was the first decline in quarterly sales for Unilever since 2004. Whirlpool (WHR) earned an adjusted $2.15 per share for the second quarter, more than doubling the $1.00 consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts, with the appliance maker noting recovery across all its regions as the quarter came to a close in June. Whirlpool also raised its full-year revenue outlook. Las Vegas Sands (LVS) lost $1.05 per share for its second quarter, wider than the 74 cent loss that analysts were expecting, while the casino operator's revenue also missed estimates. Las Vegas Sands saw a 97% drop in revenue from a year earlier as the pandemic kept visitors away from its gambling operations in Las Vegas and Macau. Align Technology (ALGN) lost 35 cents per share, wider than the 5 cent loss that analysts had predicted. The Invisalign teeth straightening maker beat on revenue. Results were hurt by coronavirus-related dental practice closures. However, Align said dental are reopening in all regions and practitioners are also increasingly using virtual tools. New York Times (NYT) is buying podcast producer Serial Productions, to expand its podcasting operations. Terms weren't disclosed but the Wall Street Journal reports the deal could be worth as much as $50 million.

