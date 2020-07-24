U.S.-China war of words will be 'tough and scary' through to the election, Jim O'Neill says

Jim O'Neill, former chief economist Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gestures as he speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the 30th edition of "The Outlook for the Economy and Finance," workshop organized by the European House - Ambrosetti in Cernobbio, near Como, Italy, on Friday, April 5, 2019.

The world's two largest economies appear set to dial up their exchange of sharp language ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, according to the former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

It has amplified concerns about whether simmering diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China could soon spill over.

China's Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that it would revoke the license for the U.S. consulate general in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu. The retaliatory move came shortly after the U.S. had ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.

When asked on Friday by CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum how he would describe the current state of relations between the two nations, Chatham House Chair Jim O'Neill replied: "Not good."

"Given the degree to which the opinion polls appear to be suggesting how far behind Donald Trump is, I suspect we are going to have this on a reoccurring, erratic basis between now and the election," O'Neill continued.

"I certainly think the rhetoric is going to be repeatedly tough and scary but, whether it will be followed through with deed and action, I'm not so sure. I hope not, because it wouldn't really serve much benefit for the United States or the world."