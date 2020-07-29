Bartender? Registered nurse? How to find jobs in fields you never knew offered distance working

The number of remote workers continues to skyrocket, fueled recently by the pandemic.

In early April, 62% of employed Americans said they were working from home, double the number from mid-March, according to a Gallup poll.

Some industries — information, financial activities, professional and business services, and public administration — are naturally more suited to remote work.

And as companies adjust to a new world, more jobs are being tailored to remote positions. Although leisure and hospitality might have fewer opportunities for distance work, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you're more likely to find jobs that can be done from home even in fields you wouldn't expect.

About a fifth of Americans said they had moved because of Covid-19 or know someone who did, Pew Research found. That means remote jobs are even more desirable. Luckily, they are growing more prevalent.

Here's how to stand out when you're looking for a remote job.

Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, says the hundreds of resumes she's reviewed for would-be remote workers all miss the mark in one respect.

They fail to mention the skills and experience that make that candidate a good remote worker.

"Your resume should tell employers that you've got what it takes to not only do their job, but do it remotely," Reynolds said. Some key points are written and verbal communication, the ability to work independently and stay organized, and having a growth mindset.