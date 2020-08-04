Coronavirus live updates: Regeneron reports positive results for antibody drug; WHO explores virus origin in China

Coronavirus relief talks are set to resume Tuesday after "productive" efforts to strike a deal left Democrats and Republicans with outstanding sticking points. On Monday, President Donald Trump urged Americans to stay "vigilant" against the coronavirus as U.S. officials begin to see new "flare-ups," including in states like Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Missouri. Trump also presented a rushed timeline for a potential coronavirus vaccine, saying it may be available to the public even ahead of the end of the year.

