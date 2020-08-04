Ford's Jim Hackett is out as CEO, to be succeeded by Jim Farley as restructuring plan fails to reignite stock

Ford Motor CEO and President Jim Hackett will unexpectedly retire in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan that has failed to impress Wall Street and investors.

Hackett, 65, will be succeeded by his heir apparent, Jim Farley, Ford's chief operating officer, effective Oct 1. Farley, 58, will work with Hackett on a "smooth leadership transition over the next two months," according to the company.

The leadership shakeup will make Farley the fourth CEO of the automaker since the Great Recession, which nearly bankrupted the automaker. Ford shares jumped about 3% during premarket trading Tuesday following the announcement.

Since beginning to lead Ford in May 2017, Hackett, a former CEO of furniture company Steelcase, has done little to create confidence in the automaker on Wall Street – a reason his predecessor, Mark Fields, was ousted after a less than three-year tenure.