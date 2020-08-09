Netflix should buy TikTok if Microsoft can't close a deal

(L-R) Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos attend the "Marseille" Netflix TV Serie World Premiere At Palais Du Pharo In Marseille, on May 4, 2016 in Marseille, France. Stephane Cardinale | Corbis | Getty Images

Brace yourself. Here comes the fire take. Netflix should buy TikTok.

OK, at least hear me out. Let's start with the caveats. Netflix has exactly zero experience doing a large acquisition. Netflix has intensely focused on produced video to build its business globally. TikTok is mostly raw user-generated video. TikTok is a totally different business from Netflix that relies on advertising, and Netflix has no experience selling ads. There are no back-end synergies. Netflix doesn't have a cloud computing arm that can safely house TikTok data. TikTok will almost certainly bring headaches about content decisions regarding misinformation and censorship that Netflix has been able to largely avoid. Microsoft is already a month or so down the road on a complicated deal to buy TikTok's U.S. operations and has the government's blessing. Netflix already borrows billions of dollars for content. Buying TikTok in cash would mean billions more in debt. Now that we've got that out of the way, let's talk about why it makes sense.

TikTok has to sell, and Netflix can afford it

Netflix's biggest competition: User generated video

Netflix co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings once said his company's biggest competition is sleep. But more recently, and less glibly, he's focused in on two threats: video games and self-made short-form video. Hastings even specifically called out TikTok as a new competitor in the company's latest quarterly earnings shareholder note. "TikTok's growth is astounding, showing the fluidity of internet entertainment," Netflix wrote on July 16. Hastings isn't hiding his fears about what could derail Netflix. It isn't Disney+ or HBO Max or one of the new U.S.-based subscription services. It's what he calls "substitution threats." "Many people love video gaming instead of watching movies and TV shows, or they live on YouTube instead of watching movies and TV shows," Hastings said on Vox Media's Land of the Giants podcast. "Our goal is to be the best in the world at movies and series, and the danger for us is these other things become highly more relevant for people. You can think of it as 100 years ago, we might try to be the best in the opera and the novel, and then those turn into very small art forms today because television became so much more compelling. So we have to watch out for those substitution threats." Buying TikTok would hedge one of those substitution threats in a major way.

Huge advertising opportunity

Now, M&A experts may argue that you should never buy an asset to diversify or hedge. But TikTok is more than just a hedge for Netflix. For years, Netflix has said its subscription service will not include advertising. But the advertising industry insists the company will have to give. "They're going to need growth," Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube and Google's VP of Agency and Media Solutions, said last year about Netflix. "Eventually, they're going to need more growth." TikTok could keep Netflix ad-free even if global subscriber additions begin to fall. Buying an advertising-based company with huge growth potential would give Netflix an outlet to tap in to that market without tampering with its successful subscription product. TikTok is, of course, free. Netflix is a subscription. They're complements, just as NBCUniversal has positioned its streaming service Peacock to be a free alternative to cable TV. In other words, that's not really hedging —both companies can flourish next to each other. Facebook bought Instagram and WhatsApp to stay ahead of social media trends. It worked. Facebook is a $790 billion behemoth. Netflix could use similar thinking with TikTok.

Actually, there would be synergies

There would be clear synergies by marketing and mixing talent between Netflix and TikTok. Each service would push the other. TikTok stars would have their own series on Netflix. Netflix stars would create TikTok accounts. Netflix already uses Amazon Web Services for its storage and data security. AWS could be the secure home for TikTok as well. Netflix's deal with AWS is enormous. The terms it could strike with Amazon for TikTok would almost certainly be as advantageous for Netflix as any company in the world. It may not be as clean as Microsoft, which can offer both cloud services and ownership, but it's a solution. Netflix has invested billions of dollars into content recommendation and artificial intelligence that understands viewing preferences. While TikTok's algorithm is proprietary, one could imagine there may be some interesting data synergies between the two companies to better perfect video recommendation with both companies.

Great leadership

One of the biggest concerns with Microsoft buying TikTok is its history of screwing up acquisitions, though most of those blemishes happened before CEO Satya Nadella took over. But even Microsoft's biggest deal under Nadella -- the $26 billion purchase of LinkedIn -- has been hindered by slow integration and minimal earnings gains. New Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos knows TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer from his previous job running Disney's streaming video operations. Netflix has a unique and intense culture. Integrating any company may present big cultural challenges. But TikTok's U.S. operations are relatively small. There are just 1,400 U.S. employees — far fewer than most legacy media companies that would move the needle for Netflix. Netflix's hands-off approach to decision-making, empowering employees to make big decisions on their own, could be an ideal set up for TikTok. Having Hastings and Sarandos as sounding boards on how to build and grow a media company would be ideal. Netflix has also said it has likely reached peak cash burn, and the company is focused on becoming consistently free cash flow positive. That would help with the long-term absorption of TikTok, even if outside investors cushioned the price tag.

The biggest drawback