5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. S&P 500 set to drop again after reaching highest level ever

U.S. stock futures were lower in a continuation of Wednesday's Federal Reserve-induced sell-off late in the session, which knocked the S&P 500 from intraday all-time highs on a day when Apple eclipsed a $2 trillion stock market value. In minutes from the Fed's July meeting, central bankers said they expect coronavirus fallout to "weigh heavily" on the economy. The Fed, which has been embarking on extraordinarily accommodative monetary measures, promised to keep interest rates near zero until the economy gets back on track.

Futures paired some overnight losses after Chinese officials said that Beijing and Washington agreed to go back to the negotiating table in coming days to review the progress of their trade deal, which was signed in January. Last week, President Donald Trump reiterated that he believes the trade deal was "doing very well."

2. Jobless claims expected below 1 million for second week

First-time filings for unemployment benefits are expected to come in below 1 million for the second week in a row. The government is set to release the data at 8:30 a.m. ET. Initial jobless claims for the week ended Aug. 15 are seen falling slightly to 923,000 after the prior week's 963,000, which was the first total below 1 million since March 21 when the coronavirus lockdowns were taking hold.

With Capitol Hill and the White House still unable to break their stalemate over the lapsed $600-per-week federal unemployment benefits boost, 11 states were approved by the government to offer half that under a Trump executive order. Approved states could start paying out the subsidy as soon as this week.

3. Intel stock jumps; Nvidia shares drop

Dow stock Intel jumped nearly 4% in Thursday's premarket after the chipmaker announced an accelerated $10 billion stock buyback program, with CEO Bob Swan saying shares were trading "well below" their valuation. Intel's shares have been under pressure since the company said it was about a year behind on a shift to next-generation technology. Nvidia fell in the premarket despite the graphics card maker's better-than- expected second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share on rosier revenue of $3.87 billion. Nvidia also issued a strong current quarter revenue outlook, but some investors were disappointed with the performance of Nvidia's data center business.

4. Apple goes over $2 trillion; Airbnb files for IPO

Shares of Apple, also a Dow component, were higher in Thursday's premarket trading, one day after the iPhone maker's market cap went over $2 trillion, doubling in just over two years and becoming the first U.S. public company to reach that milestone. Apple briefly traded above magic number of $466.77 per share, but closed below that level. Apple, like many tech stocks during the pandemic, has seen strong gains in 2020, up 57% this year.

Airbnb, initially hurt by the coronavirus halt in travel, has submitted a draft registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering. Airbnb recently laid off about 25% its of staff, cut marketing costs and raised billions of dollars in debt. However, it rebounded more recently after a surge of rentals in rural areas as residents fled pandemic-stricken cities.

5. Biden's night at the Democratic National Convention

Joe Biden celebrates after being formally nominated as 2020 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate in convention roll call during the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020. DNC | Reuters