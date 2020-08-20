Apple seeing largest iPhone upgrade potential in China in at least 4 years, Morgan Stanley says

Apple has "significant iPhone upgrade potential" in China ahead of the launch of its its next flagship smartphone, Morgan Stanley said in a note on Wednesday.

Analysts at the investment back said that just over 68% of the iPhone install base in China is comprised of devices that are at least 2 years old. That's up nearly 8 percentage points from last year, and more than 20 percentage points from 2017, according to data collected by Morgan Stanley.

"In our view, this speaks to the significant iPhone upgrade potential in China, the largest in at least 4 years, and helps support our bullish call that iPhone shipment growth can meaningfully accelerate in FY21 (fiscal year 2021)," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

That upgrade cycle will be driven by a number of factors. Firstly, Apple's next iPhone is expected to be able to connect to 5G networks.