Can you be evicted during the pandemic? It depends on your ZIP code

In the absence of any national ban on evictions during the pandemic, tenants struggling to pay their rent are at the mercy of a patchwork of narrow and temporary local protections.

In Maryland, Missouri and Ohio, meanwhile, there's no statewide or local bans on evictions at all.

"Piecemeal policies within a state set up renters to have very different outcomes during the pandemic by virtue of their ZIP code," said Emily Benfer, an eviction expert and visiting professor of law at Wake Forest University.

The federal eviction moratorium in the CARES Act, which was passed in March and banned evictions in properties with federally backed mortgages or where tenants receive government-assisted housing, expired at the end of July.

More from Personal Finance:

Will schools reopen in the fall? Here's what's at stake

Families may opt for public or private school based on reopening

New York City's private schools brace for an uncertain fall

The Department of Housing and Urban Development says it will extend the moratorium for single-family houses with mortgages issued by the Federal Housing Administration, but that protection would not cover nearly as many households as the one in the first stimulus package, which still excluded two-thirds of the country's tenants.

In the meantime, people who can't pay their rent amid one of the steepest recessions in U.S. history are left relying on local eviction protections.

That can be tricky.

More than 20 states that had passed a statewide ban on evictions have allowed the proceedings to resume since May, according to Benfer.