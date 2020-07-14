When it comes to public vs. private schools, some families may choose based on reopening plans

With schools across the country deciding how to reopen in the fall, parents are suddenly faced with decisions about how to best educate their children and which type of school can do it.

That adds a new consideration to the debate between private or public schools.

With smaller class sizes, on average, private schools could have more flexibility when it comes to adhering to the standards for reopening, according to Myra McGovern, a spokesperson for the National Association of Independent Schools.

And that may attract more families who want to see their children back in class.

"Many people may need their children to be in school so they can work," McGovern said.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, "we are hearing from some schools that they have had an influx of inquiries about admissions," she said.

There is enormous pressure to bring students back. However, whether a school can meet the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may come down to not just where they are located but also the ability to social distance and implement pricey new protocols, which are already straining some cash-strapped schools.

Emily Glickman, the president of Abacus Guide Educational Consulting, said she is working with a few parents who are in the process of moving their children to private schools from public ones.

"They do perceive that private schools are in a better position to implement safety measures, whether it's putting in a new ventilation system or doing a better job distancing the students," Glickman said.

On the flip side, Glickman is also working with several families who are choosing to leave private school, for other reasons.