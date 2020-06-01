It's college decision day — here's where students stand

Even without knowing what the fall will look like, college-bound high-school seniors must now decide which school they will attend in September.

After being pushed back from May, amid extreme uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis, hundreds of colleges have declared June 1 National College Decision Day, the deadline for admitted students to submit deposits.

Yet there is still little clarity about what the upcoming academic year will look like.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel told CNBC he is "very optimistic" the school will offer some in-person instruction in the fall. However, it is unlikely students will be able to gather in large groups or attend football games in the school's 100,000-seat-plus stadium.

In a video message, Auburn University President Jay Gogue told incoming freshmen that the fall semester will even include football, fraternities and sororities, and clubs, as usual.

Meanwhile, the California State University System announced that all students, enrolled on 23 campuses, will take fall classes online.

Other schools, such as the University of Notre Dame, have proposed a compromise, accounting for a second wave of Covid-19 cases, which includes starting the semester early and sending students home by Thanksgiving.

"It is truly nail-biting season," said Robert Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review and author of "The Best 385 Colleges."