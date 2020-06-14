As wealthy families flee, New York City's private schools brace for an uncertain fall

When the coronavirus crisis hit New York, many of the city's wealthiest families went elsewhere.

Without knowing what the fall will look like, some are debating if they will return to New York at all, which could open up an unprecedented number of spots at even the most elite institutions, according to Emily Glickman, president of Abacus Guide Educational Consulting.

"In my 21 years of practice, I have never seen anything like this in terms of extreme levels of churn and uncertainty," she said.

Up until now, competition has been notoriously fierce at Manhattan's top schools, with families going to extreme measures to jockey for an edge in admissions.

But as they hunker down indefinitely in affluent enclaves such as Greenwich, Connecticut; Westchester County north of New York City; and the Hamptons area of Long Island, some city parents are seeking out suburban schools instead.

Life outside the city promises a lower risk of infection and often a substantially lower cost. Not only are suburban private schools less expensive but, for those who own a second home, enrolling in public school for a year — or longer — is an increasingly attractive option.