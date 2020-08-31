History of Apple stock splits says investors shouldn't rush in to buy lower-priced shares

Apple is having a great year, and its 4-for-1 stock split on Monday is expected to make the market's most-valuable company even more attractive to a wider universe of retail investors. But the limited history of Apple stock splits says there is no reason to rush in to buy the lower-priced shares. The technology giant has been on fire. Apple became the first company to reach a $2 trillion market cap earlier in August, and it eclipsed a $500 price per share. The stock is up roughly 70% this year. This will be Apple's fifth stock split since going public. The company's previous four stock splits occurred: June 9, 2014: 7-for-1

February 28, 2005: 2-for-1

June 21, 2000: 2-for-1

June 16, 1987: 2-for-1

Apple stock-split selloffs

While the split is designed to lower the nominal price-per-share, split-adjusted Apple stock has a history of short-term selloffs. Two weeks after the previous stock splits, shares of Apple have lost an average of 5.6%, trading negatively in all four instances, according to data from hedge fund trading information platform Kensho. That underperforms the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tends to be a coin flip in these post-Apple stock split weeks. The Dow has eked out a positive gain, on average, trading in the green half the time.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards The limited history of Apple stock splits shows that a short-term rally in shares has not been the result. Kensho

One of the reasons most-often cited for the Apple stock split is its ability to encourage new investors. CNBC's Jim Cramer said the move was made to create more accessible shares, and he referenced a conversation he had with Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Tim told me last night, 'Hey, I want more people in the stock,'" Cramer said on "Squawk Box" back on July 31. While the iPhone maker begins trading on a split-adjusted basis on Monday, Apple announced the 4-for-1 stock split when it released its third quarter earnings report in late July. Apple isn't alone among this year's high fliers pursuing a stock split: Tesla will also begin trading at a new price-per-share after a recently announced stock split on Monday. To be clear, stock splits do not change a company's underlying fundamentals. And though the lower-priced shares can attract smaller investors, larger investors already trading the shares can maintain more influence over the price action. The overall market environment is key, as well, and it has influenced trading after the limited number of previous Apple stock splits.

New iPhones on display in the Apple Marunouchi store in late 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. The most-bullish Apple stock price on Wall Street is predicated on an upcoming upgrade "supercycle" that will involve up to 350 million phones. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images