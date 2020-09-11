Samsung shares could rally over 40% to record highs on smartphone rebound and chips, analyst says

Smartphones for sale at one of the Samsung retail stores in Russia.

GUANGZHOU, China — Samsung shares could rally over 40% in the next year, according to one analyst who sees TV and smartphone sales rebounding sharply in the near-term and a boost in the chip division.

SK Kim, analyst at Daiwa Capital Markets, raised his 12-month price target on the stock to 85,000 Korean won ($71.52) from 82,000 Korean won. That represents upside of around 45% from Wednesday's close, when Kim issued his target price revision.

"We expect strong earnings upside to Samsung Electronics' (SEC) earnings in 3Q20, led by the set device (mobile and TV) division," Kim said in a note. "In addition, we see multiple catalysts for SEC in 2021 on opportunities from 5G, memory and foundry, which should drive a rebound in its share price, in our view."

Samsung shares hit an all-time intraday high of 62,800 Korean won ($52.84) in mid-January on hopes of a strong 2020. But after the coronavirus pandemic spread globally, shares fell as low as 42,300 Korean won ($35.59) in March, amid the broader global market sell-off. Since then, the stock has recovered, but is still below January's record high.

Part of the pressure on shares has also come from weakness in the prices of DRAM, a type of memory semiconductor that is a key driver of Samsung's business.

But overall, analysts are bullish on Samsung's outlook over the next year and expect the stock to hit new record highs.

On average, analysts expect the South Korean electronics giant to see shares rise to 71,376.32 Korean won ($60.06) in 12 months, up 20%, according to Refinitiv data.