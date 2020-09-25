Unemployment benefits? Stimulus checks? Aid measures are in limbo as people's bills are still due

Oct.1 is around the corner.

And even though millions of Americans are living without a steady paycheck amid the pandemic, the bills are still due.

Making the situation worse is that fact that Congress hasn't been able to reach a deal on another stimulus package, leaving extra unemployment benefits and a second round of direct cash payments in the balance.

To try to get some control over your finances during these difficult times, experts recommend you make a list of all your bills. At the top should be the things you most need: Housing, phone, etc.

This will help you figure out what you may be able to put off for a few months, such as certain subscriptions, and what you truly need to direct your limited money towards.

If you're struggling to pay for necessities, you want to take action as soon as possible.

"The key is to find out who's offering what in terms of leniency," said Jack Gillis, executive director of the Consumer Federation of America. "This proactive effort is the best way to determine what bills need to be paid now, and which ones can wait."

Some of the accommodations offered to you are likely to come with better terms than others, said Kristen Holt, CEO of credit counselling agency GreenPath Financial Wellness. That can help you decide which bills to pause and which to try your best to pay.