Stimulus checks. The eviction ban. Unemployment benefits. Here's what relief measures you can rely on

It's a scary time for millions of Americans as Congress is still unable to reach a compromise on a stimulus package that could include another round of direct payments and more unemployment benefits. Jobless rates are still high, and cases of the coronavirus show no sign of abating. Yet even without a formal deal between Republicans and Democrats, a number of relief measures are still available to many. Those include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that most renters struggling to pay their rent amid the pandemic can't be evicted through the end of the year. And although the $600 federal unemployment checks came to an end in July, the executive action President Donald Trump took in August will result in many jobless Americans seeing an extra $300-a-week boost for at least a limited time. And this week the president urged Republicans to agree to a larger stimulus package – so more relief still may come. But for now, here's what help you can actually rely on.

Unemployment benefits

Stimulus checks

Until recently, another round of cash payments to Americans had bipartisan support and seemed all but certain. Yet in Republicans' most recent relief proposal, there was no mention of stimulus checks.

Trump's executive action taken in August also didn't include the payments; it's up to Congress to authorize another round. There's still hope: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNBC on Wednesday that a compromise could come sooner than later, and the president still seems to support the payments. "If there's going to be a deal that actually helps us make a soft landing, I think that deal has to happen in the next week to 10 days," Meadows said.

Evictions are banned for now

As millions of Americans grapple with a loss in income and difficultly paying their bills, most should at least be protected from eviction until the end of the year. That's because earlier this month, the CDC made it illegal for landlords across the U.S. to evict tenants who can't afford to pay their rent. One important caveat: Renters will need to sign a declaration form and give it to their landlords to make sure they're protected. And to qualify, individuals have to expect to earn less than $99,000 a year in 2020 and couples, under $198,000. Worrying advocates is the fact that some states seem to be adopting a more narrow application of the CDC ban.

For example, the CDC doesn't say anything about renters needing to provide documentation to prove that they qualify for the protection aside from the declaration form, but in Maryland, evidence may be required. And in Michigan, it's up to a judge's interpretation of what stages of an eviction the CDC's ban should apply to. Experts say renters worried about eviction should seek legal help in their area. You can do so at Lawhelp.org.

Tax cuts

It's been more than two weeks since Trump's order for a temporary cut to payroll taxes went into effect. The suspension of the 6.2% tax employees pay toward Social Security will last until the end of the year, and applies to workers who earn no more than $4,000 per bi-weekly pay period. But many employers will likely not give their workers' larger paychecks and just continue to withhold the levies for when and if they're eventually due to the government.

A break from student loans

Trump's executive order also granted people with federal student loans a break from their bills until January, during which interest will not accrue. There have been some questions over whether such a move is constitutional, but the U.S. Department of Education has now announced that it will fully implement the president's memorandum.