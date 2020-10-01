Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus: 'I am very worried' about NFL season after Titans coronavirus cases

Powerhouse sports agent Drew Rosenhaus told CNBC on Thursday he is worried about the NFL season after multiple coronavirus cases caused the Tennessee Titans' upcoming game to be postponed.

The NFL announced earlier in the day the Titans' game against Pittsburgh Steelers will not be held during Week 4 after all. On Wednesday, the league indicated it hoped to move the game from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday.

"I am very worried because we're only basically going into our fourth week of the season and we're already postponing a game. It's very concerning," Rosenhaus said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "This has got to be a huge wakeup call for the NFL. ... This could happen to any team, any week."

The NFL's decision to postpone the game came after a pair of additional Covid-19 cases on the Titans, bringing the number of players and personnel members who tested positive in the last week to 12.

"As Dr. [Allen] Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, has repeatedly said, as long as the pandemic is endemic in our society there will be positive tests among staff and players. This was not unexpected," a league spokesperson told CNBC in an email. "These positive tests further underscore the need to remain diligent in implementing all of our comprehensive health and safety protocols to the fullest extent."

Rosenhaus said he believes the NFL's safety and coronavirus testing protocols are adequate, and he commended the league for its response to coaches who failed to wear face coverings during games. It has doled out nearly $2 million in fines to coaches and their teams.

"We're dealing with a pandemic. I'm not sure where you can point the finger except at everyone that's associated with the NFL, me as agent as well, players, coaches, administrators," he said. "Everyone has to be vigilant, has to follow the protocols, has to be careful."