The coronavirus could pose a severe threat to patients like President Donald Trump, data shows

U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office as he departs on campaign travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, September 30, 2020.

The coronavirus works to infect all it can, world leaders included.

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the president is currently experiencing "mild symptoms."

But the president's health profile, at 74 years old, clinically obese and male, put him at higher risk for a potentially severe case of Covid-19.

Many people who test positive for the virus will never develop any notable symptoms or only develop a mild case of the disease, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that odds of becoming severely sick increase with age and the presence of underlying conditions like obesity.

A severe case of Covid-19 could require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help the patient breathe. The disease has killed more than 207,800 people in the U.S. so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

"The president has multiple risk factors that all are additive, because risk is additive," Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore City Health Commissioner, said in a phone interview. "If you have multiple risk factors, they all add to one another."

While the president is currently experiencing just mild symptoms, it could take up to 12 days before more severe symptoms settle in, said Wen, an emergency physician and public health professor at George Washington University. She added that when Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, was diagnosed with Covid-19 in May, he wasn't hospitalized for nearly 10 days.

"We don't know yet how severely he's been infected. We know he's positive," Howard Markel, a physician and medical historian at the University of Michigan, said Friday. "He does have a lot of risk factors: His age, his weight and who knows about his heart, cardiovascular health."

Dr. Syra Madad, senior director of the systemwide special pathogens program at New York City Health + Hospitals, said Covid-19 has a "very wide spectrum of illness."

"We wish anybody that gets diagnosed with Covid-19 a good outcome, that they have a mild course," she said. "But it's also important to know what the realities are and to understand that if you are at higher risk that you want to make sure that you're seeking health care services earlier."

Here's what we know about how the virus generally affects people with the health profile of the president: