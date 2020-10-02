Coronavirus live updates: Trump joins a short list of world leaders to become infected; Gottlieb weighs in on likely treatment

LIVE UPDATES
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, adding Trump to a short list of world leaders who have contracted the virus. Questions are already swirling about how the diagnosis might affect the U.S. election. Vice President Mike Pence, first in line to take over should it be necessary, and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative Friday morning.
