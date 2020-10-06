No $1,200 stimulus check? IRS extends key deadline for those who never received the money

If you typically don't file tax returns and haven't yet received a $1,200 stimulus check, you now have five more weeks to submit your information to the IRS in order to get your money.
The IRS announced on Monday that it has extended the deadline for non-filers to Saturday, Nov. 21, from the previous Oct. 15 cut-off date.
The deadline applies specifically to people who do not typically file tax returns, usually because they have little to no income, and therefore do not have their information on file with the IRS.
Those who are eligible to use the non-filer tool include individuals with incomes below $12,200 who were not claimed as dependents by someone else, and married couples who earn less than $24,400. Homeless individuals and families also qualify.
Those who use the IRS non-filer tool can request their stimulus check payment either by direct deposit or paper check. They can also keep tabs on the status of their payment using the agency's Get My Payment site.
Remember, this deadline not apply to tax filers who still need to file their federal returns by Oct. 15.
"Time is running out for those who don't normally file a tax return to get their payments," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before the deadline."
The deadline extension comes as the IRS has also sent letters to 9 million Americans who may have missed out on their stimulus payments.
Individuals and families who do not submit their information to the IRS will still be eligible for a tax credit once they file their federal tax returns next year.
Washington lawmakers, who had previously called for a deadline extension, applauded the move.
"The IRS decision to provide millions of non-filers with five extra weeks to complete this process is a welcome relief," said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. "The Covid recession is not over, and [economic impact payments] can help struggling families afford essentials during these extremely trying times."
The government sent out millions of stimulus checks in the spring after Congress authorized the payments. They included up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple filing jointly, plus $500 per child under age 17.
The payments are targeted at low- to middle-income individuals and families. Individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income, head of household filers with up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000 qualified for full payments.
The checks were reduced for income above those amounts, and phased out completely for individuals who earned more than $99,000, heads of household with more than $136,500 and married couples with more than $198,000.
Washington lawmakers are still negotiating over new stimulus legislation that could include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks.
"To further assist Americans in need, Senate Republicans should pass the updated HEROES Act, which includes a second round of economic impact payments," Neal said. "House Democrats passed this bill last week, because we know that workers, families, and the broader economy need additional support as the Covid crisis continues to ravage our nation."