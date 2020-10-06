No $1,200 stimulus check? IRS extends key deadline for those who never received the money

If you typically don't file tax returns and haven't yet received a $1,200 stimulus check, you now have five more weeks to submit your information to the IRS in order to get your money.

The IRS announced on Monday that it has extended the deadline for non-filers to Saturday, Nov. 21, from the previous Oct. 15 cut-off date.

The deadline applies specifically to people who do not typically file tax returns, usually because they have little to no income, and therefore do not have their information on file with the IRS.

Those who are eligible to use the non-filer tool include individuals with incomes below $12,200 who were not claimed as dependents by someone else, and married couples who earn less than $24,400. Homeless individuals and families also qualify.

More from Your Money Mindset:

What to know before investing stimulus money

Consider these factors before accepting an early retirement package

Many forced to raid retirement money amid pandemic

Those who use the IRS non-filer tool can request their stimulus check payment either by direct deposit or paper check. They can also keep tabs on the status of their payment using the agency's Get My Payment site.

Remember, this deadline not apply to tax filers who still need to file their federal returns by Oct. 15.

"Time is running out for those who don't normally file a tax return to get their payments," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "Registration is quick and easy, and we urge everyone to share this information to reach as many people before the deadline."

The deadline extension comes as the IRS has also sent letters to 9 million Americans who may have missed out on their stimulus payments.