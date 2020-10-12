What to watch today: Wall Street set to rise on continued hopes for more coronavirus stimulus

The Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett begins Monday and is expected to run through Thursday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., expects the panel to approve the 48-year-old federal appeals judge next week, giving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell enough time to bring the nomination to the Senate floor before the Nov. 3 election. (CNBC)

Looking to close Joe Biden's national polling lead just 22 days before the election, President Donald Trump will try to put his bout of Covid-19 behind him when he returns to the campaign trail. The president on Monday begins a three-week sprint with a rally in swing state Florida. (Reuters)



Trump, who was released from the hospital last week after being treated there for three days, claimed on Sunday that he's fully recovered and no longer infectious. However, he did not say directly whether he had tested negative. Speaking from the Truman Balcony at the White House on Saturday, the president urged hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote. (CNBC)



* Fauci says comments in Trump ad taken 'out of context' and used 'without my permission' (CNBC)

U.K.-based AstraZeneca has been awarded $486 million from the U.S. government to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of its Covid-19 antibody cocktail, which is similar to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' treatment given to Trump. U.S. drug companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly have applied to the FDA for emergency use authorizations of their antibody courses. (Reuters)



* Virus that causes Covid-19 can survive for 28 days on common surfaces, research says (CNBC)

* U.K. set to impose controversial local shutdowns as coronavirus spreads rapidly (CNBC)

Mallinckrodt (MNK) filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, saddled with lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after it lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug. (Reuters)

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is looking to raise up to $200 million in a funding round that could value the satellite-launch business at around $1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The fundraising comes as the British billionaire's travel-to-finance empire and the wider commercial space industry have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.