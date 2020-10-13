Here's what not to buy on Amazon Prime Day

You've probably heard a lot about the best deals on Amazon Prime Day, which started at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET) on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday.

But there are also certain items you likely want to hold off on purchasing during the sale period, experts say.

Michael Bonebright, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, put TVs on that list. While Fire Edition TVs will start at around $80 — $20 less than last year — "there's genuinely no point in buying any TV before November's Black Friday sales begin," Bonebright said.

It's also looking like the best cell phone deals will be on Black Friday, according to DealNews.com. And another item that's likely to be even cheaper on the day after Thanksgiving is jeans, Bonebright said. Pairs may be as little as $9.

You may want to wait until the holidays for video games and gaming consoles, said Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot.com.

"And shoppers will be able to find stronger offers from retailers like GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and even Target," Skirboll added.

You'll also find the best prices on toys in the "10 days leading up to the holidays," Skirboll said. And deals will be more competitive on laptops on Black Friday and Cyber Monday than on Amazon Prime Day, she said.

In general, despite the tempting prices during these discount periods, you want to make sure you're spending within your budget.