Here's what I bought during Amazon Prime Day's final hours

Amazon Prime Day, which was originally slated for July but postponed due to the pandemic, is turning into one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

In fact, even I had to get in on the 48-hour extravaganza before it ends at 3 a.m. ET Thursday.

Not surprisingly, Amazon devices, such as the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show, are among the most deeply discounted, with 45% off Fire tablets and a Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV marked down more than 30% to $119.99.

I finally purchased a Kindle Paperwhite for my 10-year-old son, who became an avid reader during the coronavirus outbreak. The newest e-reader is selling for $79.99, a $50 savings from the usual price.

The Echo Dot, marked down 60% to $18.99, is also a no-brainer for holiday gifts down the road.

However, some of the best bargains are not exclusive to Amazon at all.

Target is hosting its own sales event — Target Deal Days — during the same two-day period. The always-popular Instant Pot is on sale for $199.99, a $60-savings off the retail price for an eight-quart cooker, and Beats wireless noise-cancelling headphones are marked down to $199 (I would buy these if I didn't own them already).

Walmart is also featuring Black Friday-like savings during its "Big Save Event," which runs through Oct. 15. The deals include $50 off of a Pioneer Woman six-quart Instant Pot and a 55-inch JVC 4K HDR Roku Smart TV for $248.

Best Buy even released some Black Friday-level pricing on TV sets and high-end home theater equipment.

Surprisingly though, I found some of the best deals of all on vacuums, including iRobot's Roomba and a cordless Dyson. I scored the Dyson V10 Animal Pro for just $399, $100 less than it is selling for on Amazon.

