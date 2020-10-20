What to watch today: Dow set to bounce after sinking over 410 points

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to a bounce at this morning's open, one day after the 30-stock average saw a late-session acceleration in losses to close off 410 points or 1.4%. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%. The Nasdaq lost nearly 1.7%, extending its losing streak to five sessions. The Dow and S&P 500 snapped three down days in a row with gains Friday. (CNBC)



Heading into the new trading day, third-quarter earnings reports and talks between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House officials on additional coronavirus stimulus have dominated investor attention. Netflix and Snap are set to report quarterly results after Tuesday's market close. (CNBC) Three Dow stocks are out with earnings, beginning with Travelers Companies (TRV), whose shares jumped 3% in premarket trading. The property and casualty insurer beat estimates with adjusted third-quarter per-share earnings of $3.12 and revenue of $7.77 billion. (Reuters)



Shares of Procter & Gamble (PG) rose 1.7% in the premarket after the consumer products giant Tuesday morning reported better-than-expected adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share. Revenue, which also best estimates, rose 9% to $19.32 billion, fueled by demand for its cleaning and laundry products during the coronavirus outbreak. P&G also raised its sales outlook for fiscal 2021. (CNBC)



After the bell Monday, IBM (IBM) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of $2.58 per share, matching forecasts. While revenue of $17.56 billion slightly beat estimates due to higher demand for cloud services, sales did decline for the third straight quarter. IBM also declined to issue fourth-quarter outlook due to pandemic-related uncertainty. Shares fell 3% in premarket trading. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH