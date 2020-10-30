What to watch today: Stocks set to fall after Dow breaks 4-day losing streak

BY THE NUMBERS

Starbucks (SBUX) beat estimates by 20 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share. The coffee chain's revenue also came in above estimates and Starbucks forecast a return to sales growth in 2021, citing a faster than expected return by customers to its stores. Shake Shack (SHAK) lost 11 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 21 cents a share loss that analysts were expecting. The restaurant chain's revenue was also better than expected, and although same-restaurant sales tumbled nearly 32%, that drop was smaller than anticipated. Under Armour (UAA) earned 26 cents per share for its latest quarter, well above the consensus estimate of 3 cents a share. Revenue was above analysts' forecasts as well. It also forecast full-year revenue above consensus estimates, on growing demand for home and outdoor workout apparel. Skechers (SKX) earned 53 cents per share for its latest quarter, 17 cents a share above estimates. The footwear maker's revenue above estimates as well. Skechers did not provide a financial outlook due to pandemic-related uncertainty. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) maker beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 79 cents per share. Revenue was also above estimates and Colgate said it expected net sales and organic sales to be up in the mid-single digit range for the full year. Newell Brands (NWL), a consumer products company, beat consensus estimates by 40 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 84 cents per share. The company behind such brands as Yankee Candle and Elmer's Glue also said it expected flat-to-single-digit core sales growth for the current quarter. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported quarterly earnings of 71 cents per share, 6 cents a share above estimates. The videogame maker's revenue also topped Wall Street projections. Activision gave an upbeat holiday season forecast, with a new "Call of Duty" game set for release in mid-November.'

