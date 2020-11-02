PPP loan borrowers are being steered toward forgiveness. Why they should slow down

Small businesses that took a forgivable loan this year — as well as their banks — can't wait to have the balance wiped out, but tax professionals are telling them to slow down.

The CARES Act, which went into effect this spring, established the Paycheck Protection Program, an emergency line of funding for small businesses suffering during the pandemic.

Between April 3 and Aug. 8 — the last day a firm could have applied for a loan — more than 5 million PPP loans have been approved, accounting for $525 billion, according to data from the Small Business Administration.

Applicants are eligible for forgiveness if they devote at least 60% of the proceeds to payroll expenses. Firms that fall short of the amount may be eligible for partial forgiveness.

This fall, the SBA and Treasury Department have signaled that they're ready to start processing loan forgiveness. In October, the SBA rolled out a simplified application (known as Form 3508S) for businesses that received a loan of $50,000 or less.

Even the banks that made the loans in the first place are getting antsy, sending borrowers letters encouraging them to apply to have the balance wiped out or make plans to begin payment as early as next month.

"Thank you for trusting Florida Credit Union with your Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan," read one email to a borrower, obtained by CNBC.

"Your loan obligation is coming due with your first payment due date on 11/15/2020," the missive went on. "Please note, this loan is not a grant. As a reminder, you need to apply for loan forgiveness using the link below."