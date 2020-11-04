Jamie Dimon tells JPMorgan employees to have 'patience and fortitude' until final election results

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told employees that they must have faith in the U.S. election process and patience to await a final determination.

"While strong opinions and tremendous passion characterized this U.S. election, it is the responsibility of each of us to respect the democratic process, and ultimately, the outcome," Dimon said Wednesday in a memo to all U.S. employees with the subject line "U.S. Election update."

"We must have faith in our electoral and judicial systems and have the patience and fortitude to await the final determination," Dimon said, adding that "once a final outcome is determined, together we must move forward to address our nation's challenges."

The morning after voting concluded in a hotly contested election that drew record participation, ballots are still being tallied in a number of battleground states. While President Trump falsely claimed early Wednesday that he had won the contest, NBC News has not yet projected the presidential election results.

The full memo:

Message from Jamie Dimon

Dear colleagues,

As we await the official results of the presidential, Congressional, and other state and local elections, we must have faith in our electoral and judicial systems and have the patience and fortitude to await the final determination.

As always, we care deeply about the well-being of our employees. Please reach out to your manager, the Employee Assistance Program or Global Security if you have any concerns.

I believe in America, its future and the role we can all play in driving healthy growth and creating an inclusive society. No matter the outcome, JPMorgan Chase will continue to work with government leaders from both parties to provide vital support to communities and advance policies that make this a better country.

Once a final outcome is determined, together we must move forward to address our nation's challenges. While I have a deep and abiding faith in the United States of America, we do not have a divine right to success. Let us all do what we can to strengthen our exceptional union.