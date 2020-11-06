Unemployed Americans are starting nonprofits and volunteering while out of work

Grant McDonald, left, and Stephanie Freed, right, speak at the U.S. capitol on behalf of ExtendPUA.org, the grassroots campaign they started in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stephanie Freed and Grant McDonald never thought they'd be running a grassroots campaign pushing for extended unemployment coverage.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Both New York City residents lost work in March when Covid-19 decimated the live events industry, in which both had established careers as freelancers. Freed, 32, was able to get state unemployment insurance, and McDonald, 31, got benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program established by the CARES Act that extended payments to those not previously eligible.

Both received the additional $600 per week in federal aid and said it kept them afloat until it expired in July with no extension in sight. At that point, Freed and McDonald saw how much their industry was struggling and wanted to help.

"I was upset about the $600 expiring, and I was like, 'I'm going to write a letter, and I'm going get a bunch of people to send a letter,'" said Freed, adding that at that point, McDonald made a website called ExtendPUA.org to go along with her own letter.

From there, they realized there was even more work to be done. "Every time we did a task, we realized there's this other thing that we didn't know and realized we were not alone in our ignorance on that," said Freed.

They've since organized a letter writing campaign, found phone numbers for senators and representatives from all states and developed a script for people to make phone calls. Eventually, they started scheduling Zoom meetings with different offices and have engaged with constituents across the entire country.

"It just grew and grew and grew until it was just a giant beast of a program," said McDonald.

Millions unemployed

The coronavirus pandemic has led to massive unemployment in the U.S. There are currently more than 21.5 million people collecting unemployment insurance benefits through all programs, according to the latest figures from the Labor Department.

Certain industries have been hit harder than others. The unemployment rate overall has declined from its peak of nearly 15% in April, but remains at 16.3% in leisure and hospitality, 18.3% in arts, entertainment and recreation and nearly 16% in accommodation and food services according to the October jobs report from the Labor Department.

Some of those unemployed workers have sprung into action in the meantime, organizing activist groups, starting nonprofits and volunteering for causes they believe in to help their communities and stay busy.

Community building

Many unemployed workers have put their efforts into solving problems in their communities. Kristin Guerin, a 30-year-old performer in Miami, was laid off in March when her long-running show closed due to Covid-19.

She and two colleagues, Eric Trope and Jessica Gutierrez, who also became unemployed due to the pandemic, joined together to launch Buddy System, a nonprofit that helps people gain access to food and support in the Miami area.

Today, they have more than 800 volunteers and are serving thousands in Miami, according to Guerin. The organization currently stocks six community fridges throughout the city and has a goal of expanding to 20 by the end of the year.

"Day to day, I work 40-plus hours a week on this nonprofit," she said. "Everyone that works for the organization is a volunteer — staying alive through unemployment."