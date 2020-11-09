Biden’s Irish ties adds new dimension to ‘endgame’ Brexit talks

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at his election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 7, 2020.

With Brexit negotiations entering a crucial phase this week, Democrat Joe Biden's projected U.S. presidential win will be adding a new dimension to the talks.

Speaking on Irish radio on Monday, Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that the election result will give "pause for thought" among the U.K. negotiators during what he called the "endgame" in talks.

Biden, who has highlighted his Irish-American roots on many occasions, has stated his support for maintaining the Good Friday Agreement, the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland that the U.S. played a role in brokering. As such, he has expressed opposition to any Brexit moves that disrupt that agreement.

"Joe Biden is a real friend of Ireland," Coveney said on RTE's Morning Ireland show. "He's been very clear that Ireland and peace on this island, north and south, means a lot to him."

Biden, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have stated that the U.S. will not allow for a trade deal with the U.K. if peace in Northern Ireland is at risk.

"Statements that have come from not only from Joe Biden but many on Capitol Hill that if the Good Friday Agreement and peace on the island of Ireland isn't protected through Brexit, that securing a trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. would be very problematic," Coveney said.

"I think now that Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States, I think that will certainly be a cause for a pause for thought in Number 10 to ensure that the Irish issues are prioritized."

Brexit talks entered yet another crunch period on Monday as the transition period for the U.K. leaving the European Union winds down at the end of 2020. Issues such as fair competition, particularly in fishing, remain points of contention for both sides.