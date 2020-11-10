What a Biden presidency may mean for consumer protections

President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 9, 2020 at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Joe Biden's presidency could have big implications for everyday Americans when it comes to financial protections. With Senate control still hanging in the balance, the extent to which the Biden administration will be able to fulfill its campaign promises remains unclear. But there are other ways the president-elect can make his mark. Here are some of the issues Biden and his team are likely to prioritize after assuming office in January.

Consumer financial protection

Blunting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on households and getting more aggressive relative to policing Wall Street will likely be among the Biden administration's top priorities, according to consumer advocates. Installing a new head at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has grown lax in regulating financial firms in the Trump era, is likely to be among the Biden team's first moves, they said. The federal agency, created by the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in the aftermath of the Great Recession, protects consumers from financial abuse and predatory practices in common financial services like credit cards, mortgages and loans.

"The CFPB did a 180 under Trump," said Prentiss Cox, a professor at the University of Minnesota who specializes in consumer protection law. "I expect a leadership change to happen really quickly, and when that happens I think you'll see a very quick shift." Spokespeople for the CFPB and the Biden transition team didn't return a request for comment. A recent Supreme Court ruling allows the president to fire the CFPB director at will. Kathy Kraninger, the current director at the consumer agency, is a Trump appointee. (She replaced then-acting director Mick Mulvaney in 2018.)

Coronavirus pandemic