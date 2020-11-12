Disney said Covid-related costs shaved $2.4 billion from parks' operating income in latest quarter

Views of the Disneyland theme park, still closed due to COVID-19 on July 11, 2020 in Anaheim, California.

While the majority of Disney's theme parks were open during the company's fiscal fourth quarter, the continued closure of Disneyland in the U.S. resulted in a big financial hit.

The company expects its California parks will remain closed through the end of this year. The state has said it will not permit theme parks to reopen until coronavirus cases have fallen substantially in the surrounding community. Currently, Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

"Unfortunately, we are extremely disappointed that the state of California continues to keep Disneyland closed despite our proven track record," CEO Bob Chapek said during a conference call Thursday. "Our health and safety protocols are all science-based and have the support of labor unions representing 99% of our hourly cast members.

On Thursday, Disney said the Covid-19 outbreak cost its parks, experiences and products segment around $2.4 billion in lost operating income during its most recent period. The segment, which includes its parks, cruise lines, resorts and merchandising, saw revenue fall 61% to $2.6 billion.

In the second quarter, the company had reported it lost $1 billion in operating income due to the pandemic and in the third quarter, the pandemic cut its operating income by $3.5 billion.