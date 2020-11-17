What to watch today: Wall Street under pressure after Dow's record close

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Costco (COST) declared a $10 a share special dividend, payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2. It's the fourth time in eight years that the warehouse retailer has paid a special dividend. Baidu (BIDU)reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, as ad spending on Baidu's internet search platform rebounded from a slump caused by Covid-19 lockdowns. The China-based company also said it will buy streaming platform YY Live from social media company JOYY for about $3.6 billion. NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon's cloud computing unit, designed to help cars communicate with data centers. NXP is one of the biggest suppliers of chips to automakers. GameStop (GME) is being pushed to conduct a strategic review by Chewy (CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen, who holds a nearly 10% stake in the videogame retailer. Cohen sent a letter to GameStop's board saying the company's business model is outdated and wants it to reduce the number of brick-and-mortar stores. Movie theater chain Cinemark (CNK) has signed a deal with Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Pictures unit, allowing movies to be distributed digitally once they've been in theaters for three weekends. Universal struck a similar deal with movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (AMC) earlier this year. SmileDirectClub (SDC) lost 11 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 14 cents a share loss that Wall Street was expecting. The dental aligner maker's revenue also topped forecasts. The company said it is seeing broader acceptance of telehealth in general and teledentistry in particular. Mondelez (MDLZ) and private-equity firm JAB will sell a total of 60 million Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) shares, in a move that reduces Mondelez's stake in the beverage company to 8.4%.

WATERCOOLER