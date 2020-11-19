European markets head for lower open as shutdown fears outweigh vaccine news

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as a rally prompted by positive vaccine news starts to peter out amid renewed fears of shutdowns due to rising coronavirus cases.

London's FTSE is seen 65 points lower at 6,322, Germany's DAX is seen 124 points lower at 13,075, France's CAC 40 down 42 points at 5,469 and Italy's FTSE MIB 121 points lower at 21,445, according to IG.

European stocks had closed higher on Wednesday as investors weighed up positive coronavirus vaccine announcements and the ongoing spread of the virus. Pfizer said Wednesday that final analysis had shown its vaccine was 95% effective and would be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval within days.

Meanwhile, the U.S. trading session on Wednesday finished on a sour note due to mixed news about the coronavirus crisis. Despite Pfizer's positive news, New York City announced during the afternoon that it was closing schools due to a rising positivity rate.

Other authorities are moving to reinstitute some of the stay-at-home orders, curfews and public safety measures, including shutting down nonessential businesses in a handful of cities. There are growing worries that if the infection spread is not contained, widespread lockdowns could be reinstated.

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday evening on the heels of the market slide. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hovered near the flat line, while those for the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2%.

In Asia-Pacific markets, stocks fell on Thursday as traders grappled with optimism around a potential coronavirus vaccine and economic worries.

Earnings come from Thyssenkrupp, Royal Mail and Kingfisher on Thursday and euro zone current account data for September is released.

- CNBC's Jesse Pound contributed to this market report.