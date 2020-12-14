Buy now, pay later plans are booming in the Covid economy

New sneakers, a MacBook, a Peloton — you can pay for almost anything in installments these days.

Like the layaway plans of old, but now called point-of-sale loans, "buy now, pay later" lets shoppers break their purchases into equal installment payments without interest or fees, even using a debit card, which can make even the biggest-ticket items seem affordable.

Nearly half, or 44%, of consumers said the use of buy now, pay later is somewhat or very important in determining how much they spend during the holidays.

Yet even more said they are concerned that it will cause them to overspend, according to a recent survey of 6,500 adults by Cardify.ai, a data firm that tracks consumer spending.

Further, 48% said buy now, pay later will allow them to spend at least 10% to 20% more than they would using a credit card.

As installment payments gain momentum, start-ups such as Afterpay, Affirm, Klarna and QuadPay are booming.

These companies team up with merchants to make an installment option available at checkout and, similarly to credit cards, they charge the retailer, rather than the consumer, a processing fee.

At the same time, merchants benefit from the higher average purchase prices.

With more shoppers staying home due to coronavirus-related restrictions and buying almost everything online, "it's been a perfect storm for point of sale," said Liz Pagel, a senior vice president and consumer lending business leader at TransUnion.