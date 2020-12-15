5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow set to rise after fears of Covid restrictions wiped out Monday's gains

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open higher by about 200 points Tuesday, one day after stocks gave up gains and closed lower. Fears of new Covid-19 mitigation measures ended up offsetting optimism around the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout. Despite dropping 184 points Monday, the Dow was still less than 1.2% from its Dec. 4 record high close. The dragging talks on new Covid economic stimulus didn't help inspire Wall Street on Monday as a group of bipartisan lawmakers split their $908 billion rescue package into two bills in hopes of getting something through the GOP-controlled Senate and Democratic-held House before the end of the year. The Federal Reserve, which has been prodding Capitol Hill and the White House to agree on more relief, begins its final two-day policy meeting of 2020 on Tuesday. Interest rates near zero are not expected to be changed Wednesday afternoon, but expanded bond buying could be on the table. Investors will also watch Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference for signals on the direction of the economy next year.

2. Pfizer vaccine expected at more distribution sites

UPS employees move one of two shipping containers containing the first shipments of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on a ramp at UPS Worldport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger | Getty Images

Shipments of Pfizer's Covid vaccine are set to arrive Tuesday at 400 additional hospitals and other distribution sites across the nation. While the first U.S. health-care workers received shots on emergency use authorization Monday, it will be several months before the average person can receive the vaccine. The FDA published its analysis of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, saying it meets expectations for emergency use. The agency's vaccine advisory panel meets Thursday on whether to recommend clearance. Upon authorization, government officials plan to ship nearly 6 million Moderna shots in addition to the initial 2.9 million Pfizer doses already being deployed.

3. UK government says it found a new coronavirus variant

Commuters photographed wearing facemasks at London Waterloo train station on November 5, 2020. NIKLAS HALLE'N | AFP | Getty Images

One week after the U.K. became the first nation to give Pfizer vaccine shots on emergency clearance, the government identified a new coronavirus variant that may be linked with the faster spread of cases in southern parts of that country. On Wednesday, London and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire are set to enter England's toughest tier of Covid restrictions. In New York, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, "If we do not change the trajectory, we could very well be headed to shut down ... go back to where we were, all nonessential businesses close they go to zero." Democratic New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also warned that another full lockdown may be needed to slow hospitalizations, which nationwide keeps hitting record after record as total U.S. deaths topped 300,000 and U.S. cases exceeded 16.5 million.

4. Biden calls for unity and healing but also slams Trump

President-elect Joe Biden delivers a televised address to the nation, after the U.S. Electoral College formally confirmed his victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, from Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 14, 2020. Mike Segar | Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden called for unity and healing in a deeply divided nation Monday night, hours after electors across the country certified his Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump. He also slammed Trump for unfounded claims of voter fraud, saying the Supreme Court "sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on democracy." More Republicans recognized Biden as the next president. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Biden. "For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you," Putin said in the statement Tuesday.

5. Barr resigns as attorney general after clashes with president

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with US Attorney General William Barr (R) during the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor presentation ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC on May 22, 2019. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images