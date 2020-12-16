Even without a stimulus deal, the Fed, which held interest rates near zero, can help everyday Americans. Here’s how

Although a second stimulus plan is still up in the air, the Federal Reserve is determined to push consumer borrowing costs even lower as the economic recovery takes hold — giving everyday Americans a reason to be optimistic.

In addition to holding interest rates near zero, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank will continue to increase its bond holdings to preserve the flow of credit until the economy gets back to full employment.

"Vaccines do increase the likelihood for a rapid snapback in economic activity, but we have to get from here to there first," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

For now, the Treasury has clipped the Fed's wings by declining to extend some of its emergency programs and instead diverting the funds to fiscal stimulus. However, once the Biden administration takes over in January and former Fed chief Janet Yellen becomes Treasury Secretary, there is the prospect for greater cooperation, McBride said.

More from Personal Finance:

Extra unemployment benefits may be delayed for weeks

$1,200 stimulus checks are not in the new relief proposal

Here's what you should do for better financial health in 2021

In the meantime, with millions of people out of work and a growing number of Americans feeling severely cash-strapped, rock-bottom borrowing rates can help, even without getting into the politics of another Covid relief package.

Although the federal funds rate, which is what banks charge one another for short-term borrowing, is not the rate that consumers pay, the Fed's moves still affect the borrowing and saving rates they see every day.

For example, credit card rates are near a four-year low of 16.03%, down from a high of 17.85% when the Fed started cutting rates last July, according to Bankrate.

Still, for those looking for a stopgap, credits cards are one of the most expensive ways to borrow money.

Further, if delinquencies and defaults begin to rise, card rates will head higher, too, as banks try to shelter themselves from risk, according to Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at LendingTree, an online loan marketplace.