Average debt held by oldest households jumped nearly 39% over last decade

Getty | Johner Images

U.S. retirement savers may want to look to their elders for a cautionary tale about racking up debt: It might be with you well into your golden years. The share of people age 75 or older who lead a household and carry debt jumped to 51.4% in 2019 from 41.3% in 2013 and 31.2% in 2007, according to new research from the Employee Benefit Research Institute. In the 65-to-74 age group, 70% carried debt last year, up from 66.4% in 2013 and 65.2% in 2007. While some of that may have changed in 2020, families headed by someone age 75 or older had growth in both median housing and median credit card debt last year, the study said.

"Even pre-pandemic, those households were still getting into more debt than they had in prior years," said Craig Copeland, senior research associate for the institute and author of the report. "That's not a place you can easily recover from," Copeland said. "It's not like you can easily get a job at that age and get back on track." The median income for individuals in that age group who are not working is about $20,500, according to the Pension Rights Center. The average overall debt in the age-75-plus-led households grew 38.8% to $44,828 in 2019 from $32,294 in 2010, the study shows. That compares with a decrease in the 65-to-74 age group to $73,397 last year, from $83,505 in 2010.