Shoppers head to malls in final runup to Christmas. But Covid hot spots threaten last-minute boost

A woman wearing a mask carries shopping bags through the snow near Bryant Park on December 17, 2020 in New York City. New York City received 6 to 8 inches of snow in an overnight storm that resulted in local power outages and transportation delays during the first North Eastern storm of the season.

The need for procrastinating shoppers to get gifts under the tree in time for Christmas was more compelling this year than snagging Black Friday doorbusters.

The number of shoppers who turned up at stores on the final Saturday before Christmas — known as "Super Saturday" in the retail industry — fell from a year ago. But the declines weren't as steep as those seen on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

In fact, shoppers across the Northeast may have found parking spots at malls hard to come by on Saturday, as snow started to melt from a massive storm that barreled along the East Coast earlier in the week. Lines formed outside stores observing capacity restrictions, and some found shelves bare in categories like board games and toys. These familiar holiday scenes were likely a welcomed sight for retailers, amid signs that an economic recovery that began in the summer has been faltering with Covid-19 cases continuing to surge.

RetailNext, which provides cameras, software and analytics to retailers, said the number of shoppers fell 40.9% compared with the last Saturday before Christmas in 2019. By comparison, traffic was down 48% on Black Friday this year from a year ago, RetailNext said.

Black Friday often is the busiest shopping day of the year, with Super Saturday trailing behind it. This year, amid the Covid health crisis, many retailers over the Thanksgiving weekend didn't see crowds of people fighting to get the best deals on flat screen TVs and kitchen appliances. Instead, the holiday season kicked off earlier than ever, with retailers from Walmart to Kohl's enticing consumers with holiday bargains dating back to October. As a result, consumer spending has spread out.

More shopping has also shifted to the internet. But time is quickly running out to get packages by Christmas. E-commerce sales this past Saturday tallied $1.6 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, up 29.8% from a year earlier. The surge was boosted, in part, by more shoppers ordering items online and opting to pick them up curbside, at retailers' stores. Some retailers — including J.C. Penney and Barnes & Noble — are offering incentives for shoppers who use this option.

In Covid hot spots, like California, quieter scenes played out over the weekend. In the West, foot traffic was down 47.2% on Saturday, compared with a 34.8% decline in the South, RetailNext said.

In California, traffic was especially bleak, dropping 55% year over year. Four of California's five geographical regions are currently adhering to stay-at-home orders, which permit retail stores to operate indoors at 20% capacity. Apple has temporarily closed all 53 of its retail stores in California as a precaution.