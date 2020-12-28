Covid live updates: Trump continues push for $2,000 stimulus checks after signing relief bill

Southwest Airlines is halting plans to furlough some 7,000 employees after President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus relief bill, which includes $15 billion in airline payroll support.

Southwest had asked unions to accept pay cuts and other concessions with revenue and travel demand at less than half of last year's levels, or risk furloughs. The furloughs would have been the first in its nearly 50 years of flying.

"We've begun unwinding the official notifications you've received, so let me be clear—our efforts related to furloughs and pay cuts are stopped," CEO Gary Kelly said late Sunday in an employee note, which was reviewed by CNBC. Southwest doesn't "anticipate any furloughs for all of next year," said Kelly, reiterating Southwest's previously announced plan if the bill passed with more federal support for airlines.

Non-union employees that were on track to get 10% pay cuts next year will keep their current salaries.

The airline aid in the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill requires carriers to recall workers they might have furloughed earlier this year when the last package expired. United Airlines says the roughly 13,000 employees it furloughed in October can come back but warned it would likely be "temporary" because it doesn't expect a significant improvement in travel demand in the first quarter.

—Leslie Josephs