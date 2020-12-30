'Bullet has left the chamber': Biden will not likely roll back Trump campaign against China tech

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Electoral college certification at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware on December 14, 2020. Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to reverse President Donald Trump's challenge to China's technology industry and companies — but Biden will likely be more targeted in his approach and collaborate with allies, experts told CNBC. During his presidency, Trump has looked to challenge China's technology industry through sanctions, executive orders and other actions. Biden will likely continue such a policy. "The bullet has left the chamber. Trump has completely disrupted the status quo that existed between the U.S. and China for decades," Abishur Prakash, a geopolitical specialist at the Center for Innovating the Future (CIF), a Toronto-based consulting firm, told CNBC by email.

Collaboration with allies

The approach of cutting off China's technology companies could continue under a Biden presidency. "I think the admin will still see tech as a major source of competition and continue some of the Trump approaches to cutting off flow of critical tech to China," said Adam Segal, director of the Digital and Cyberspace Policy program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). "The difference is process will be more collaborative, with both private sector and allies, and more focused on a narrower set of technologies," he told CNBC in an email.

The preference of a Biden team will likely be to control less technologies, but set high walls around those that are deemed necessary to protect for national security reasons. Paul Triolo Eurasia Group