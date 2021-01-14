With a lot of optimism and vaccine hopes, U.S. auto sales could increase as much as 10% in 2021

U.S. automakers are suffering from the deepest sales decline in decades, the country is still politically divided and it's in the middle of a pandemic.

But if U.S. officials can quickly rollout a Covid-19 vaccine and stabilize the nation, automotive executives and analysts have reason to hope U.S. vehicle sales will return to some form of normalcy in 2021.

"I am as optimistic as one could be because I think the core environment is there, but, of course, what is weighing on everything is how quickly can we get the shots rolled out and things stabilized," Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh told reporters during a recent media call.

Industry executives and analysts predict strong consumer demand will continue this year and a return of commercial fleet sales as local officials roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

Early forecasts for new vehicle sales this year range from about 15.6 million to 16 million vehicles, which would be an increase of between 7.6% and 10.3% compared to 2020. Last year's sales were down 14.8% to 14.5 million vehicles, according to Cox Automotive.

"While the coronavirus was something that no one in the auto industry expected, the industry rallied and adapted to the new state of play," National Automobile Dealers Association chief economist Patrick Manzi said in a statement. "Looking forward, we are optimistic about the continued recovery of the new light-vehicle market."

Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights for auto research firm Edmunds, believes the current political climate won't have a lasting impact on auto sales for the year.

"You may have a bit of slower sales during this period as tension is kind of high and peoples' focuses are elsewhere. It was similar leading up to the election," she said, adding January is historically the worst sales month of the year. "If there is an effect, it's not going to be a big one."