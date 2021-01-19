Gov. Cuomo proposal would raise tax for wealthiest New Yorkers to 14.7%, highest combined rate in nation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed raising taxes on the wealthy to a combined level of 14.7%, which would be the highest state-and-local tax rate in the nation.

The tax increase would raise $1.5 billion for the state, Cuomo said Tuesday in an address unveiling his 2022 budget proposal.

The move would be part of a three-pronged approach — raising revenue, cutting expenses and borrowing — to cover the state's historic budget shortfall due to Covid-19, Cuomo said.

"New York cannot manage a $15 billion deficit," according to Cuomo, who said the state's largest prior deficit was $10 billion. "It's beyond what we can do."