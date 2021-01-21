Qualcomm's chip market share plunges in China after Huawei sanctions; MediaTek takes No. 1 spot

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chip will be used in premium Android devices that could cost over $1000. Qualcomm

Qualcomm's market share of China's smartphone chip market plunged in 2020 due to U.S. sanctions on Huawei, according to a new report. As a result, the country's domestic mobile players turned to alternatives such as Taiwan's MediaTek, according to CINNO Research. Last year, 307 million smartphone so-called system on chips (SOC) were shipped in China, down 20.8% year-on-year, the report said. SOC is a type of semiconductor that contains many components required for a device to work on a single chip, such as a processor. They are a critical component for smartphones. Qualcomm's shipments in China shrank 48.1% year-on-year, CINNO Research said without releasing details on the number of Qualcomm chips shipped. The U.S. giant's market share in China fell to 25.4% in 2020 versus 37.9% in 2019.

MediaTek No. 1

Taiwan's MediaTek benefited from all that pent-up demand. The chip designer took advantage of Huawei and Qualcomm's woes, and also got major Chinese smartphone makers to use its chips. "As far as we know, (for) OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi and Huawei, the MediaTek share has increased a lot," CINNO Research told CNBC in a statement from its analysts. Huawei is China's largest smartphone maker by market share, followed by Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi. Many of these players make phones priced at the mid-range but with high specs. This is where MediaTek has performed well in gaining share. The U.S. sanctions on Huawei have also forced other Chinese players to look for alternatives should they find themselves cut off from the likes of Qualcomm. "This (is) not only because (of) the excellent performance of MediaTek's mid-end platform, but also, it is undeniable that the U.S. has imposed a series of sanctions on Huawei & Hisilicon, forcing major manufacturers to seek more diversified, stable and reliable sources of supply," CINNO Research said in a press release. Xiaomi was recently added to a U.S. blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, though its unclear if this will affect their ability to procure certain components.

5G market up for grabs