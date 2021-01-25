Here are all the Super Bowl ads that have been released so far

This year's Super Bowl will be an extravaganza of first-time Super Bowl advertisers.
Super Bowl mainstays like Pepsi, Coke and Budweiser aren't buying ad time on this year's game (Pepsi is still sponsoring the halftime show.) Instead, they're being replaced by companies that had a strong year while people were home during the pandemic.
Though the game is about two weeks away, some companies have already started releasing their commercials for the biggest TV event of the year. It's an even bigger event this year, since so many 2020 events were cancelled, postponed or downsized. The brands advertising on the CBS broadcast will include Vroom, Toyota, M&Ms, PepsiCo's Cheetos and Doritos, Fiverr, Kellogg's Pringles, Intuit's TurboTax and more.
Here are the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released. This list will be updated as brands release their official spots:
Chipotle is running its first-ever Super Bowl ad, titled "Can a Burrito Change the World?" The restaurant chain's spot highlights its "Food with Integrity" standards to reduce carbon emissions, save water and support local growers. The ad was created with advertising agency Venables Bell and Partners.
E-commerce company Mercari is running a 15-second ad to show you can "buy almost anything from home." The company, a first-time entrant to the big game, said it provided a safe way to clean out closets as Americans decluttered their homes during the pandemic. The ad was done with Rain the Growth Agency.
Michelob Ultra's 60-second spot, "Happy," will feature talent like Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis and Brooks Koepka. It asks the question, "are you happy because you win, or do you win because you're happy?" The company worked with Wieden + Kennedy on the spot.
Used car retailer (and, yes, another first-time Super Bowl advertiser) Vroom is using its airtime on the big game to show just how painful it believes buying from a car dealership is. The 30-second spot was made with ad agency Anomaly and wants to show the benefits of "contact-free" at-home car delivery.
