Live updates: Watch Super Bowl 2021 commercials as they're released

An ever-growing list of newcomers will be shelling out roughly $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial on this year's game. Among them: trading app Robinhood; freelance worker platform Fiverr; online food delivery company DoorDash; used car company Vroom; resale platform Mercari; gardening supplier Scotts Miracle-Gro; employment website Indeed; online betting company DraftKings; restaurant chain Chipotle; Kimberly-Clark's Huggies; and mayonnaise brand Hellman's, owned by Unilever.

Many of these companies are coming off a successful stay-at-home year and looking to build on that momentum by appearing on the game.

"Some of these are companies that have grown significantly during the pandemic, and they're looking to take that momentum and use this big Super Bowl moment as a launching point to get to the next level of brand awareness," said Lee Newman, CEO of Interpublic Group agency MullenLowe U.S. "Traditionally, the Super Bowl has been a vehicle to make that transition into becoming more of a household name, and this year will be no different."

