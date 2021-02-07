Live updates: Watch Super Bowl 2021 commercials as they're released

LIVE UPDATES
This year's Super Bowl will bring ads from Bud Light, Cheetos, Robinhood, Chipotle, Pringles and many more. Follow along for more on the ads and watch them again after they play on the game.
An ever-growing list of newcomers will be shelling out roughly $5.5 million for a 30-second commercial on this year's game. Among them: trading app Robinhood; freelance worker platform Fiverr; online food delivery company DoorDash; used car company Vroom; resale platform Mercari; gardening supplier Scotts Miracle-Gro; employment website Indeed; online betting company DraftKings; restaurant chain Chipotle; Kimberly-Clark's Huggies; and mayonnaise brand Hellman's, owned by Unilever.
Many of these companies are coming off a successful stay-at-home year and looking to build on that momentum by appearing on the game.
"Some of these are companies that have grown significantly during the pandemic, and they're looking to take that momentum and use this big Super Bowl moment as a launching point to get to the next level of brand awareness," said Lee Newman, CEO of Interpublic Group agency MullenLowe U.S. "Traditionally, the Super Bowl has been a vehicle to make that transition into becoming more of a household name, and this year will be no different."
Advertisers appearing on the game tonight have to manage the right tone in a different kind of year.
Some Super Bowl advertisers will weigh in on the reality of the moment while trying not to be offensive. Many others are forging ahead with lighthearted humor, while some are going a practical route, showing how their technology can help in a stay-at-home world.
"I can't remember a previous time where we had so much else going on in our country and in the world," said Derek Rucker, who teaches advertising strategy at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. "You have an environment with the pandemic, you have a change in presidency, you have social justice movements. What that means is there are a lot of hot button or trigger issues..."
This year's slate of advertisers on the CBS Super Bowl broadcast will include Vroom, Toyota, Procter & Gamble's Tide, M&Ms, PepsiCo's Cheetos and Doritos, Fiverr, Kellogg's Pringles, Intuit's TurboTax and many more.
Watch the Super Bowl commercials that have already been released here. During the game, we'll be updating this blog with more on the ads as they run.
