Apple now has $195.57 billion in cash on hand, up $3.7 billion

Apple now has $195.57 billion in cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings report released Wednesday.

That's up 2% from the company's fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, when it reported $191.83 billion in cash. However, it's a 5.5% drop from the $207.06 billion in cash Apple had during the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts were bullish heading into the company's earnings. Wednesday's report marked the first full season since Apple released its new lineup of iPhones and subscription services bundles. Morgan Stanley analysts wrote last week that they believed Apple was "likely to report all-time record quarterly revenue and earnings."

Apple regularly hosts one of the largest cash piles in the U.S. By comparison, Microsoft had $136.5 billion in cash during its most recent quarter, which was reported Tuesday. Google and Amazon, which haven't reported yet this season, had $132.59 billion and $68.4 billion, respectively, in their last quarters.

