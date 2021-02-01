UiPath and Databricks set the stage for direct listings with huge funding rounds

Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks, speaks at the company's Spark and AI Summit in San Francisco in April 2019.

UiPath and Databricks became two of the most valuable privately held tech companies in the U.S. on Monday, with massive new funding rounds that give them a combined valuation of more than $60 billion. The cash haul gives them the option to take a non-traditional — but increasingly popular — route to the public markets.

UiPath, which makes software for automating office work, raised $750 million at a $35 billion valuation on Monday. Databricks, whose software helps companies process large amounts of data in the cloud, reeled in $1 billion at a $28 billion valuation.

They're among the most hotly anticipated tech public offerings of 2021, and have now padded their balance sheets in a way that allows them to avoid an IPO in favor of a direct listing. UiPath expects to go public via that route, according to people familiar with the company, who asked not to be named because its plans are confidential. In December, UiPath submitted a draft registration with the SEC, disclosing its intent to go public.

A UiPath spokerson declined to comment for this story.

Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi told CNBC after the funding announcement that his company is considering a direct listing but hasn't made a decision.

"All options are on the table," Ghodsi said. He added that a public listing is likely this year but for now he's taking advantage of private capital because "I can get all the benefits without even going public."

In a direct listing, a company lets existing shareholders and employees sell shares to new investors out of the gate, instead of raising capital by issuing new stock to a select group of firms. Spotify was the first notable tech company to take that approach in 2018, followed by Slack in 2019 and Palantir and Asana last year. Coinbase said last week that it will also go public through a direct listing.