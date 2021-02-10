Elon Musk's dogecoin tweets are 'disconcerting' and people will lose money, bitcoin bull says

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony, in Berlin, on December 1, 2020.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other celebrities have posted multiple tweets backing dogecoin lately — and some in the cryptocurrency world aren't impressed.

Nic Carter, a venture capitalist known for his bullish stance on bitcoin, thinks Musk's enthusiasm for the meme-inspired digital token is "disconcerting" as it's mainly used as a "vehicle for speculation."

"Unfortunately a lot of retail punters are going to lose money on dogecoin in the long term because there's really not much there in terms of interesting technology," Carter, the co-founder of Castle Island Ventures and data firm Coin Metrics, told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Wednesday.

"The only thing it can really do is be zombified and stick around and be an empty shell for people's expectations and for their entertainment."

Carter said dogecoin was what introduced him to crypto back in 2013 and that, while it was "entertaining and fun" at the time, it's now "sort of an empty husk."

Dogecoin was briefly the No. 10 virtual currency by market value this week, according to CoinMarketCap data, as tweets from Musk and music industry icons Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons boosted its price to an all-time high.

Created in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, dogecoin was intended to be used as a faster — but "fun" — alternative to bitcoin. It's based on the once-popular "doge" meme, which portrays a shiba inu dog alongside multicolored text in comic sans font.

After taking a brief two-day break from Twitter, Musk returned to make several tweets about the dogecoin, calling it "the people's crypto."